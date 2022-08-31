Natalie Portman’s movie set investigation

Natalie Portman’s movie set investigationAug 31
- Natalie Portman’s newest series is getting the police involved
- On the set of the new series, production has been halted as there was a threat
- People on set threatened the producers with guns and demanded cash
Actress Natalie Portman is starring in a new upcoming series on Apple TV+ called Lady in the Lake where they are currently filming in Baltimore. But recently the filming of the limited series came to a stop as The Baltimore Banner shared. James Moses, spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department said QUOTE, “The leaders of the production decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after they found another location. He also shared the dealers also threatened the producers on set to pay up $50,000 from the crew to stand down ultimately, the producers declined to pay.
The filming of the series started in April and is expected to end filming in October of this year in Baltimore, Maryland, but due to the series of events that went down over the weekend producers and officials think it’s best to pause filming until they find an alternate location. People magazine received a statement from Sharon Liggins who is the Senior Vice president of Endeavor Content which is the company that produces the show, she shared a statement saying QUOTE, “Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing. The safety and security of our crew, cast, and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures going forward.”