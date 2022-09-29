Ned Fulmer cheats on wife in a work relationship

Member of The Try Guys, Ned Fulmer has been caught cheating on his wife Ariel Fulmer whom he shares children. A statement had been made on the groups Instagram and Twitter where the notice said “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with the Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.” The initial claims of cheating came forward when someone on Reddit posted they think he is in an additional relationship with someone other than his wife.

But quickly after the Try Guys announced that they will no longer be continuing with Ned, he himself gave a statement too. His statement said, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans. But most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children. And that’s where I’m going to focus my attention”. Ned happened to have his affair with the executive producer of The Try Guys Alexandria Herring who she herself was engaged to after being in a ten-year relationship.