Nicole Scherzinger finds her voice in a new album

Nicole Scherzinger is opening up about finally finding her voice

Her newest album is going to show the love she has for music

And that she is making a return to the stage as she performs her album

Pussycat doll singer Nicole Scherzinger is feeling extra inspired as she makes her way back to performing and a new album after 8 years. She told Hollywood Life about her comeback and revival as she says, “ It’s been many years since I’ve sat down and really hunkered down and worked on an album, and it’s just awesome to be creating my own sound right now. A sound that people have not heard from me. I’m just really inspired.”

For her newest album she also explains her love for musical theatre and how it inspired her to get back into music stating, “I’m making my Sasha Fierce album. It’s from a different place, and for the first time, it’s really exciting for me to be able to write from this evolved place in my life and to be able to say the things that I really want to say. There are a lot of things always going on in life, whether it’s through relationships or even the press, and I always try to keep it very classy and handle everything with grace.

But then, I go to my music and I hit the pen to the page and just say, ‘This is going to be my voice.” she continues “I’m truly passionate and I’m excited that I have the balls to do what I really want to do and my own thing and how I want to do it. I’ve never done that, this is the first time I’m doing it.”