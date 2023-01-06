Noah Schnapp comes out to the public as gay

Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things has a new secret to tell the world

It has taken some time for him to come to terms with his sexuality

But now he is ready to open up and fully live his authentic self

Noah Schnapp who is best known for his role as Will Byers on Netflix’s Strangers Things has announced his sexuality. What’s ironic about this is recently the character he plays in the show has also come out as gay.

Noah Schnapp came out to the public using Tik Tok. The video he posted had an overlying text “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’” — over Schnapp lip-syncing to an audio clip from a different TikTok of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.” The caption he posted with the Tik Tok reads, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

Check out more of our celebrity news at Hollywire.com

Watch Hollywire on YouTube: youtube.com/@hollywire