Politics ruined John and Kanye’s friendship

Politics ruined John and Kanye’s friendshipSep 05
Kayne West and John Legend used to be close friends until politics and different viewpoints drew them apart. It all started a couple of years ago when Kanye West was fully committed and focused on becoming the new President of the United States. There have been numerous statements saying the two started distancing themselves due to Kanye’s support of Donald Trump, but John can confirm that wasn’t the case. In an interview with The New Yorker, John shared the tension started when John didn’t support Kanyes’ presidential run. In the interview, he said QUOTE, “He was very upset with me that I didn’t support him running for President, and that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship. “I don’t know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him and I supported Joe Biden. It’s up to him whether he can get past that”.