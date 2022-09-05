Politics ruined John and Kanye’s friendship

Maren Morris is stepping up to the plate and raising money for trans nonprofits

She recently launched a t-shit line and since the release, she raised over $100k

This all comes after her online feud with Brittany Aldean

Country Singer Maren Morris has set out to make a change in the world as she had a public feud with Brittany Aldean, wife of country singer Jason Aldean. Marren has released t-shirts that support Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program. She took to Instagram to post a picture about the T-shirt where she captioned it, *ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in the shop. All proceeds will be split between @translifeline & the @glaad Transgender Media Program,”. On the shirt, it says her Maren Morris and ‘Lunatic Country Music Person’ in addition to the phone number (877) 565-8860, which happens to be the Translife line number where they offer support to the trans community. Marren gave the fans updates on how well received the shirts were as just 15 hours after the shirts were released she says QUOTE,”$63K in 2 hours. Y’all are insane (or lunatic),” she then gave another update on her Instagram where she wrote on her Instagram Story, We’re at over $100K raised.

There’s a reason why Maren Morris is calling attention to this matter. Recently, Brittany Aldean who’s the wife of country singer Jason Aldean gave a transphobic statement that happened to go viral. On an Instagram video, she posted she captioned it “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” This caught the attention of many people and Maren decided to add a comment on Twitter replying, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.” While facing backlash Britney tried to step back into the scene on her Instagram debuting a clothing line of her own, she said QUOTE, “Per usual, my words have been taken out of context over the last week. Instead of getting twisted about the twisting of my words, I’ve chosen to bring some good out of it. Introducing our NEW Barbie-inspired line LIVE NOW. Through this launch, we will be giving back to and supporting @operationlightshine in an effort to help fight child exploitation and human trafficking”.