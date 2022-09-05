Celebrity News , Celebrity Scandals

Politics ruined John and Kanye’s friendship

  • John Legend and Kayne West used to be super close friends 
  • It wasn’t until a couple of years ago when politics got in the way of their friendship 
  • John shares how Kanye started distancing himself when he tried to run for President of the United States. 

 

Kayne West and John Legend used to be close friends until politics and different viewpoints drew them apart. It all started a couple of years ago when Kanye West was fully committed and focused on becoming the new President of the United States. There have been numerous statements saying the two started distancing themselves due to Kanye’s support of Donald Trump, but John can confirm that wasn’t the case. In an interview with The New Yorker, John shared the tension started when John didn’t support Kanyes’ presidential run. In the interview, he said QUOTE, “He was very upset with me that I didn’t support him running for President, and that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship. “I don’t know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him and I supported Joe Biden. It’s up to him whether he can get past that”. 

 

Even though the two don’t agree politically, John emphasizes that politics in his own opinion don’t affect his relationships with others. He went on to say QUOTE, “I don’t feel like politics should be everything in your relationships, and your relationships with people shouldn’t only be determined by who they voted for” and he “believe[s] that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously that will affect your friendships.”I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters.”

