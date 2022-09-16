R Kelly found guilty of making child pornography

R Kelly has officially been found guilty in his child pornography trial

This verdict came as there were claims that he was making videos of him inappropriately engaging with his 14-year-old goddaughter

Now that the final verdict is in, it is up to the judge to shell out his sentencing

R&B artist turned child predator, R-Kelly has been found guilty of engaging in and making pornography that included his 14-year-old goddaughter. In the trial, jurors were shown footage R-Kelly abusing his goddaughter who is now 37 years old. It took the jurors a total of 11 hours to deliberate where he was found guilty of 6 of the 13 counts that were held against him. In Chicago where the trial was held, the state’s law a conviction on just one such count has a mandatory minimum sentence of five to 10 years., meaning he could be facing up to 60 years in prison!

Assistant US attorney Elizabeth Pozolo spoke out about the disgust she had about the trial verdict based on R Kelly’s actions. She shared QUOTE, “Robert Kelly abused many girls over many years, He committed horrible crimes against children. … All these years later, the hidden side of Robert Kelly has come out. “That child, who had no prior sexual experiences in her life, was forced to lay on that floor while that man sitting right over there urinated on her,” “That degrading act is forever captured on that video. That abuse is forever memorialized.”