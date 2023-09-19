Raquel Leviss is Rebranding to Rachel Leviss

Rachel has officially ended her Raquel era. Watch our video breakdown here!

Raquel Leviss is Rebranding to Rachel Leviss. She officially changed her name to Rachel on social media, most notably on Instagram (as seen in the above photo.) Could this be the start of a whole new era for Rachel?

This move comes after Tom Sandoval accused her of being immature after he decided to publicly wish her a happy birthday. Fans wondered if that was maybe a “move” by Tom, after the controversial couple (if you can call them that) officially split back in May.

Well Rachel’s new Instagram bio says “healing era,” so it seems she is ready to start this re-brand in full force, and finally start to distance herself from the media storm that was Scandoval.