Selena Gomez gets candid in new documentary trailer

Selena Gomez is showing fans an intimate look into her personal life

A new documentary premiering on Apple TV+ is showcasing the day-to-day life of the star

It will show the highest highs and lowest and lows of the A-list celebrity

Selena’s new documentary, My Mind and Me will be debuting soon as a 30-second trailer has just been released. The trailer shows Selena Gomez crying, laughing, and ultimately just living her crazy life filled with paparazzi, drama, laughter, and heartbreak. This documentary is being directed by Alek Keshishian who also directed Madonna: Truth or Dare‘s. Alek ensures fans that this documentary will show the life of Selena over a time frame of six years and will ultimately give the world a closer look into her life as a businesswoman, singer, actress, and producer.

When the documentary was first announced Apple TV+ shared what we can expect to get out of this project as they shared “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.” So much has happened within these past 6 years for Selena back in 2017 Selena has undergone a kidney transplant happened due to her diagnosis of Lupus and she also noted that she has checked herself into rehab a few times as she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2020.