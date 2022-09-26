Serena Williams teases that she could “come back” to play tennis

Serena Williams teases

Serena Williams shares that if she wanted to, she could return to play tennis

This news comes after her decision to retire from playing professional tennis

But in a recent interview, she shares where her head is at as of now

In a recent interview for A+E Networks and the History Channel’s History Talks in Washington, D.C. her sister Venus Williams and actor Bradley Cooper, professional tennis player Serena Williams shares the reasoning behind her retirement and what life has been like. During the interview, Bradley Cooper asked why she made the decision to step away from playing professional tennis. Her reply was, “I just needed to stop,” according to Variety. “I always said I wanted to stop when I’m playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players. For me, it’s really about things I want to do spiritually and spending time with my daughter and family. “

Serena Williams teases. As a super hands-on mom, I can’t tell you how hard it was. I lost so many matches after I had [daughter] Olympia because it was so hard to be on the court,” she continued. “I feel like I’ve given so much of my life to tennis, my entire life, that it’s time to do something different for me and also work on other things.”

Serena Williams went on to share that she ultimately made the decision to leave professional tennis for the time being and she said, “I feel like if I want to come back, I definitely can still come back. When you’re on the inside, you can’t see it. It’s completely different when you’re involved.” So from the sound of it, there is a decent chance that this won’t be the last time we see Serena take the court professionally.