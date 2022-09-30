Shania Twain shares her negative dinner experience with Oprah

Country singer Shania Twain shares that she sat down and had dinner with the one and only Oprah. She explained in an interview on Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware’s podcast. that once religion got brought it all went south from there saying QUOTE,” As soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour, So it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s stop talking about religion!'” Shania went on to say that Oprah is really religious adding she’s QUOTE, “not religious in the sense that I am dedicated to a religion. I’m much more of a spiritual person.”

Although the beginning of the dinner was going smoothly, when religion got brought up Shania felt pretty out of place as she felt QUOTE, “There was no room for debate and I like to debate.” But even though this was just a small fragment of their dinner there is still so much more that goes into their friendship. She added, “She’s such a smart lady, and it was just great to just sit and have real talks.”