Sources confirm Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel arent together

It’s been confirmed that Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel aren’t together

Sources have forward and explained that the two are not seeing each other

But instead, their relationship is more business than personal

As of recently, there has been speculation that Kanye West and model Candice Swanepoel have been dating. This most especially came to light as the two were seen apparently going into an SUV and heading to his hotel after a New York Fashion week event. A source told US weekly “They are together for promotional stuff for his Yeezy line. They collaborate well together and bond over fashion. Anything beyond a working relationship is not true. They are not involved romantically. She’s another one of his muses.”

When rumors started swirling so many people had their eyes peeled for any information they can get on these two. As far as the relationship goes in terms of her and Kanye West, it seems soley to be a professional relationship, and just is taking her modeling career seriously. Not only has Candice worked for Kanye West on this newest line of Yeezy’s sunglasses but earlier this year in April she worked alongside his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for a SKims campaign.