Sylvester Stalone and Jennifer Flavin might stay in their relationship

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin might be back together

This news comes from the news of the two separating after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester posted a picture of the two on Instagram which sparked people to question their relationship

Actor Sylvester Stallone might be giving some hints that he and Jennifer Flavin will continue to work on their marriage. He posted a picture on his Instagram of him and Jennifer holding hands while walking in what looks like to be a vineyard. This surprise comes one month after their announcement when Jennifer filed for divorce and ultimately accused Sylvester of “moving assets from marital funds”

In the series of pictures he posted to his Instagram, the first being he and Jennifer holding hands, the following pictures also feed into the hints that the two might be rekindling their relationship. The following picture is an old family photo of him, his wife, and children with the caption being “Wonderful”. This could all be showing that family is everything to him and maintaining a relationship with Jennifer is ultimately his priority. Now all this speculation started to arise when Slyvester was seen getting a tattoo adjustment of his wife’s face which was then covered with a picture of one of their dogs. The divorce also came as a surprise to many as not even a few months before the announcement had he posted a 25th-anniversary post sharing his devotion and love for his wife.