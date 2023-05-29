Taylor Swift & Her New Boyfriend Are Already Living Together?!

The Sun is reporting Taylor Swift and her new boyfriend Matty Healy are moving in together.

Earlier this month, this romance was first reported. But the Sun source is now reporting Matty has already shipped some of his most prized possessions to Taylor’s home including “his favorite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths, and MacBook Pro.” We’ve already heard Taylor and Matty are “moving fast” in their relationship – but fans didn’t expect this fast.

Especially since Matty doesn’t have some Swifties approval, who started a social media movement of “#SpeakUpNow” demanding Taylor address the racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic comments Matty made recently on a podcast. But according to a DeuxMoi source, Taylor isn’t even aware of this, as she’s not reading anything about herself as she’s completely focused on her tour.

Matty already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable. He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

Taylor recently split from her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn, this Sun source is calling Matty “Joe 2.0” because Taylor’s “superstar status” – which is what we heard led to her split from Joe – doesn’t bother Matty “in the slightest.”

