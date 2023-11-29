Timothee Chalamet Ditches Kylie Jenner For Dua Lipa?!😱💔

It may be the celeb love triangle of the century.

Last we checked in on this duo, we reported on how they had a pretty awkward red carpet experience. They had arrived separately, then got into a somewhat heated exchange during the event that was photographed.

Suffice to say we took it to mean the two may be on the outs. Well, now there’s more news on the matter.

Japan.

Both Dua and Timothee were spotted arriving at the Tokyo airport at the same time, and just so happened to both be wearing quite similar outfits.

Though there wasn’t a photo of them together, fans were already shipping it, with comments pouring in about how perfect they’d be together.

Timothee Kylie history.

The two haven’t been photographed together in weeks, since they were spotted having breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

That happens to be the same place Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were last seen together, begging the question if that’s the place the Jenners go to dump boys. Or maybe some other weird stuff is going on there.

All of this leads us back to wondering if Timothee is available and chasing Dua. We wouldn’t blame him. If anyone has a shot at it, it’s him.