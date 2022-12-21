Trey Songz turns himself in

Trey Songz has turned himself to NYPD

This news comes after his bowling alley fight

Where he is being accused of assaulting a woman

News has broken that singer. Trey Songz has turned himself in to the New York Police Department. Trey was at a bowling alley, where he was then accused of an alleged assault on a woman. Jane Doe at the time in October of this year filed a report.

At the time she claimed that the singer had punched her in the face. She also says that he drags her by the hair. From this, she says she had to be transported to the hospital and get treated for minor visible injuries.

Trey Songz’s attorney Mitch Schuster said in a statement,“We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved.

Check out more celebrity news at Hollywire.com