Wendy Williams in rehab once again

Wendy Williams is seeking help once again for substance abuse issues

In an interview, sources share that her addiction ‘has gotten worse’

And due to the severity of the matter, she decided to put her foot down and get some help

In an exclusive interview with PageSix news personality, Wendy Williams sources are opening up about how bad her addition to multiple substances has evolved and gotten worse over time. In the interview, sources came forward to share that about Wendy’s addiction as they say, QUOTE, “It’s gotten worse. She went from wine to straight-up vodka.” Sources have also come forward to say that her problems only escalated when her daytime show “The Wendy Williams Show” allegedly refused to get her help. They went on to say QUOTE, “They turned their backs on her. They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.” The television company, Debmar Mercury was said to not engage in any actions to help Williams. Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter shares “Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family. They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

Aside from the television company not caring for Wendy’s recovery, her family tried to step in Her ex-husband shared “They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober. They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.’” After she lost the show Wendy has just completely changed, everyone is worried about her and hopes that she gets the help she deserves. A source shared, “Things are really off. It’s not the same Wendy … She’s regressed like crazy and her family in Florida is very worried for her,” As of now, Wendy is in a wellness facility” to “manage her overall health issues.”