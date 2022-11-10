50 cent attacks Madonna

50 Cent is letting Madonna know how he really feels

He is coming forward as she has been posting on social media

He believes her posts are too seductive and he’s letting her know

50 Cent is letting his voice be heard regarding his opinions of pop star Madonna. He took to his Instagram to post a screen show of madonna with a caption. The picture has text on it that said “Madonna using rap music for clout on TikTok is Pathetic and truly disturbs my spirit”. This image comes after Madonna has been using his TikTok platform to post some questionable content that has got fans talking.

In addition to the Instagram picture he posted of her, he added his own thoughts on the matter where the caption read “I told y’all grandma was on bullsh*t! like a virgin at 64. LOL”. Some fans added their two sense on the post where one said “What happened to her face? the whole legacy down the drain” (with laughing face emojis). This isnt the first time he is giving his opinion on Madonna. Back in June, he compared her risque photos to aliens. At the time he said, “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please”.