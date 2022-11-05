Aaron Carter dies at 34 years old

Child star Aaron Carter dies at 34 years old

He was found in his bathtub

Detectives and authorities are still unsure about the cause of the death

News has broke that Aaron Carter, former child Pop star and singer has passed away. He is found dead in his Lancaster California home unexpectedly. Numerous sources are coming forward reporting that the singer was found in his bathtub. Police can confirm they received a 911 call from someone saying the star drowned in his bathtub. As of right now, there is no evidence of foul play as there will be an investigation into the matter. Cop cars and investigators arrived at his house and will be looking into the cause of death.

Aaron Carter got his first taste of fame back in the 1990s when he releases four studio albums as well as his self-titled debut album which was released in 1997. At that time he was just 9 years old. Aaron has previously had substance abuse problems and has visited rehab on numerous occasions. He also had gone on “The Doctors” where he shared his story and addiction where he talked about taking different types of pills. The cause of death as of right now is undetermined.