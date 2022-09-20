Aaron Carter is taking his girlfriend to court against defamation

Aaron Carter is getting prepared to take his girlfriend to court

Aaron Carter, best known for his music when he was a young teenager and now reinventing himself as a rapper has made the decision that he might need to take his inconsistent girlfriend Melanie Martin to court. Aaron is making claims that this case in court could really be as big and public as Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s case which was covered on numerous news channels and watched all around the country. He is sharing that his entire career almost came to an end as Melanie made claims that he broke her ribs which to this day he denies being true.

In regards to him seeking legal help over his on and off-again girlfriend, Aaron is trying to reach out to Johnny’s infamous lawyer Camile Vasquez who really helped Johnny get the win in the case and hopes she can do the same for Aaron. There continue to be issues between the two as recently Melanie was escorted off his property in Lancaster, California where she was supposedly stealing some luxury goods. Melanie was not arrested but escorted off of his property. He is claiming she refused to leave the property in hopes of getting a rise out of him and sparking drama.