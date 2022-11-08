Aaron Carter was found surrounded by compressed air cans

Aaron Carter passed away at 34 years old

Investigators and officials are trying to figure out the cause of death of the singer

And sources are coming forward sharing details of what was witnessed

TMZ is obtaining new information about the potential cause of death of singer Aaron Carter. He was found dead in his bathtub in his Lancaster, California home. Although officials aren’t certain about the cause of death yet, they have announced some findings. They share they found multiple cans of compressed air in Aaron’s bathroom and bedroom, in addition to prescription pills.

Sources have shared that the last time anyone saw Aaron alive was around 2 am. Aaron had a live-in housekeeper and around 2 am police showed up at the home to do a welfare check and is unclear who called them. When the housekeeper opened the door for the police they said when Aaron heard about what was going on he asked them to leave and ordered his housekeeper to leave him alone. She hadn’t seen him all day and she decided to go ask if he wanted some coffee in the morning and when she went in to check she said she found him dead in his bathtub. As of now, findings are unclear as they are awaiting toxicology reports and no suicide note was found.