Andrew Garfield Recalls Starving Himself For A Role

Andrew Garfield Recalls Starving Himself For A RoleAug 23
- In a new interview, Andrew reflects on going full method actor for his 2016 role of a jesuit priest in the film “Silence”
- He shares he was celibate for 6 months and frequently fasted to lose weight
- He also studied Catholicism for a year and shadowed a real jesuit priest in New York
Andrew defended extreme method acting saying: “It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food for that period of time. … It gives you some gifts, for sure.” Andrew also talked about his decision to take a break from acting after working nonstop for the past few years saying QUOTE: “It feels very important right now, especially after a lot of output, a lot of being out in the world, and giving a lot of energy to things that I’m very passionate about, but I have to kind of refill the well so that I can carry on authentically carry on without it feeling like I have to keep up with the Joneses in some way.”