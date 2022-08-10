Armie Hammer’s Exes Are Speaking Out In A New Docuseries

Armie Hammer’s Exes Are Speaking Out In A New DocuseriesAug 10
Armie Hammer exes are now speaking out in a new docuseries…
- A new docuseries promises to expose Armie Hammer & the entire Hammer families history of abuse
- His exes are speaking out alleging horrific abuse
- And detailing his cannibalistic fantasies
The first trailer for House Of Hammer has been released and in it two of Hammer’s exes who have previously come forward, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, recount their past experiences with Armie and share frightening text messages and voice notes they say they got from the actor.
Courtney explains: “In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect; this was amazing. Then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time.” She added: “You’re his, completely. … I mean, he said, ‘I’m 100 percent a cannibal.” Julia echoed that sentiment saying: “It was all he wanted to ever talk about.”
Armie has not commented on the new documentary but his lawyer previously told Vanity Fair: “All interactions between Mr. Hammer and his former partners were consensual. Though they were fully discussed, agreed upon in advance with his partners and mutually participatory. The stories perpetuated on social media were designed to be salacious in an effort to harm Mr. Hammer, but that does not make them true.”