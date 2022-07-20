Armie Hammer Returns To LA After Scandal

Khloe Kardashian breaks her social media silence after the news of baby #2 with Tristan Thompson…

Khloe went radio silent after the news broke she’d be having another baby with Tristan Thompson

She just returned to social media

Subtly reacting to Tristan’s latest actions and sharing an update with fans

Tristan Thompson has been seen partying in Greece with multiple women since the baby news became public. Many fans have been calling out his behavior worried about Khloe’s feelings, but she just subtly weighed in on Instagram. A fan account reposted the now viral video of Tristan holding hands with a mystery woman and wrote in the caption: “To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single.” They continued writing: “I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due.” Khloe gave this perspective her stamp of approval by liking the post!

Khloe also returned to posting on her profile after taking nearly a week off! She posted a series of photos of herself and her daughter True from their recent vacation and captioned the post writing: Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl.

While Khloe appears to be taking the highroad, fans think Kim just shared her thoughts on Tristan’s behavior with a series of cryptic posts. Kim took to her Instagram stories and shared multiple quotes including: “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags.” And this quote from Dr. Seuss: “Life’s too short to wake up with regrets, so love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”