Armie Hammer Returns To LA After Scandal

Armie Hammer Returns To LA After ScandalJul 20
Armie Hammer was just spotted in Los Angeles for the first time since his major scandals!
- Paparazzi caught Armie Hammer out and about in Venice beach
- This is the first time he’s been seen back in America since he was accused of assault and cannibalistic fetishes
- He’s reunited with his estranged wife and children!
Armie recently made headlines for seemingly launching a new career as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands. It was reported that after the scandals broke he was cut off from his family’s massive oil fortune. It’s being reported that he’s now been spending the past few weeks with his family at Robert Downey Jr.’s home. Vanity Fair previously reported that Robert has been financially supporting Armie throughout the scandal and even footed the bill for his six-month stay in a Florida rehab center.