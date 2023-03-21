Biebers’ Marriage Doomed After Selena Gomez Drama?

Fans are totally freaking out because Justin was spotted without his wedding ring at his birthday bash! And get this, it all went down during the whole Selena Gomez drama. Yikes!

Rumor has it that the Biebers have been having some ups and downs in their marriage for a while now. Apparently, they tied the knot super young and didn’t know what they were getting into. #RelationshipGoals turned into #RelationshipProblems real quick.

And to make matters worse, Hailey has always been insecure about Justin’s past with Selena. I mean, who wouldn’t be? Everyone saw them as the perfect couple, but apparently, that wasn’t the case. But Selena is just so likable, it’s hard not to compare.

But don’t expect the Biebers to speak out on this drama anytime soon. They’re over it and just want to move on. I mean, who wouldn’t? Speaking out would just bring more attention to the situation, and they’re so over the repetitive former relationship drama. Can’t say we blame them!

