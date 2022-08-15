Amber Heard Fires Her Legal Team

Amber Heard just FIRED her legal team as she prepares to appeal the verdict in the Depp defamation case…

Amber decided it was time for new representation as she appeals her case!

She will now be represented by defamation experts from the firm of Ballard Spahr

Sources say she wanted a fresh set of eyes to review the case & the evidence

Amber’s former lead counsel Elaine Bredehoft has not publicly explained her departure aside from saying she’s “stepping down.” She’s also said it’s the perfect time to “pass the baton” and that she’s done her due diligence in making sure the new team is up to speed.

Amber’s new legal team seems confident they can make a difference in her case. They told the media QUOTE: “We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every America.” Adding they’re confident the appellate court will interpret the law in their favor and clear her name.

Amber’s team recently shared her point of view saying QUOTE: “When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury’s decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not ‘as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning.’ A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”