Adam Levine exposed for cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine is being accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo

This is after a Tik Tok user Sumner Stroh screen recorded her interaction with Levine

The video shows messages back and forth between the two basically asking if he could name his new baby after her

Instagram model Sumner Stroh has come forward on Tik Tok to share her experiences with singer Adam Levine. In her Tik Tok, she is claiming that she has has a relationship with Adam while he was married to Bahati. In the clip she shared QUOTE, “ Essentially I was having an affair with a man who is married to Victoria’s Secret model. At the time I was young and I was naive, so I was definitely very easily manipulated”.

In her Tik Tok she continues her video by showing direct messages of the interactions between her and Adam Levine. She shared that the two were seeing each other for a year and after the two stopped talking over the course of a few months he re-enters her life with another dm saying “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s with a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD SERIOUS.” She also came forward that she was very manipulated not just by Adam but by fake friends who tried to send this information off to the press so she figured she’d do it herself before word got out.