Kanye was exposed for using antisemitic remarks in meetings

While Kanye is still receiving backlash for making antisemitic statements

Not only has he been losing out on brand deals and millions of dollars

But the word is coming out that prior to this whole situation, he made these statements in the past

Kanye was exposed for using antisemitic remarks in meetings. New documents obtained and reviewed by NBC news is sharing that Kanye paid a settlement to a former employee. The employee shared that Kanye would use anti-Semitic language during business meetings. This occurred even before Kanye made the “death con 3 on Jewish people” remark. The employee went into detail stating Kanye would more so praise Adolf Hitler and the Nazis which Kanye denies. The former employee is speaking out without their identity to keep it private since they had agreed to originally not speak about it.

Although Kanye denies such claims. NBC confirms that they did see the proof of the alleged settlement money Kanye paid the employee to keep hush-hush. The report states that the former employee wanted to talk about this matter anonymously as they agreed to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Another individual who goes by Ryder Ripps, a conceptual artist said he collaborated with Kanye every so often from 2014 to 2018. He also NBC News that he witnessed West use antisemitic language in 2018.