Charli D’Amelio releases her first song called “If you ask me to”!

Charli D’amelio debuts her first-ever music video

Charli D’Amelio has released her newest and first-ever song

Her first song titled “if you ask me to!” dives into a heartbreak

And she is giving fans and the world a different perspective on her personal life

The most famous content creator on Tik Tok is expanding her creative horizons. Charli D’amelio is giving singing and music-making a shot. Her song “If you ask me to!” is a song that showcases teenage heartbreak and the roller coaster of emotions one faces while being in love with someone. Charlie opened up to Billboard to share where this inspiration for her first song stemmed from. She shares, “I wanted to use this as a time in my life where I don’t have to talk about true experiences — so much of my life is so out there,”. The chorus of her song says she is jealous of another girl and says she doesn’t stand a chance.

Billboard has asked Charli what her hopes are for this song. She shares the emotions people should feel as they listen to the track and watch the music video.

She explained QUOTE, “I want people to be able to relate their own experiences into music. I think when you listen to it, I hope that you feel something and if it relates to a point in time in your life where, “oh, this is kind of similar,” use it. [I] love music that makes you feel, music that makes you think. I think it’s such a powerful thing that you can use in so many ways, and I hope people enjoy it. Whatever it is to them, my connection with the song is going to be different from everyone else’s. And everyone else is just going to differ from each other. So I hope that people take from it what they need and what helps them connect with it”.

Here are the lyrics to “If you ask me to”:

[Verse 1]

Saw you at the party, but you wouldn’t say a single thing

You smiled for a moment, but then she kissed your cheek

That’s such a shame

‘Cause I know that she can’t love you quite like I could

So I’ll leave your text on read, and hope you’re overthinking everything

Saw me by myself, you said hello, and asked if I was good

She walked up out of nowhere, damn, I almost said that I love you

Now you’re headed to her house to watch that movie you both like

While I’m up and losing sleep, what do I do, if it’s not me you choose?

[Chorus]

But god she’s so prеtty, and funny, and witty

Yeah, don’t think that I stand a chance

And she’s so fucking lucky ‘causе all I’ve been wanting

Is you to be holding my hand

But it feels like forever

From minutes to seconds to hours, been waiting for you

But she loves you too, I guess it’s too soon

But I’d come running if you asked me to

[Post-Chorus]

Ah-ah-ah

But I’d come running if you asked me to

[Verse 2]

Had you to myself but then you left and didn’t even care

Didn’t give a second thought cause you know that I’d still be here

If you always thought about her, did you have to waste my time?

So if blue was never love then all this time, have I been color blind?

[Pre-Chorus]

But god she’s so perfect, no flaws on the surface

I don’t think that I stand a chance

And she’s so fucking lucky ’cause all I’ve been wanting

Is you to be holding my hand

It feels like forever

From minutes to seconds to hours, been waiting for you

But she loves you too, I guess it’s too soon

But I’d come running if you asked me to

[Post-Chorus]

Ah-ah-ah

I’d come running if you asked me to

Ah-ah-ah

But I’d come running if you asked me to

Ah-ah-ah

But I’d come running if you asked me to

Ah-ah-ah

I’d come running if you asked me to