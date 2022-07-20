Charli D’Amelio Reveals What She Likes About Landon Barker

Charli D’Amelio Reveals What She Likes About Landon BarkerJul 20
Charli D’Amelio just revealed what she likes about her new boyfriend Landon Barker!
- Charli & Landon attended a MLB party last night & Charli gushed about their new relationship
- She told ET what she likes the most about Landon saying QUOTE: “He’s just very sweet”
- Charli’s revelation comes after she shared their first PDA photo on her social media
Fans are already obsessed with their relationship, and when asked what it’s like to have her personal life made so public Charli said QUOTE: “I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after.” A source officially confirmed their relationship back in June, telling ET at the time QUOTE: “Things are new between them, but they have a lot in common and are having a good time together.”