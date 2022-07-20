Celebrity News , Celebrity Relationships

Eyewitness Details Bennifers Emotional Wedding Vows

Jul 20
hollywire
hollywire
SharesPin

An eyewitness shares details of Bennifer’s emotional wedding vows! 

  • An employee at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas is sharing what they witnessed at Bennifer’s wedding 
  • They said both Ben & Jen got EMOTIONAL reading their vows 
  • And were affectionate during the 10 minute ceremony 

 

JLo announced their wedding news to fans in her newsletter! She wrote:  “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” She continued saying: “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

 

Populer

Related Posts