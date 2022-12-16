Charli D’Amelio’s Boyfriend Throws Major Shade at Her!

Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend Landon Barker just liked a fan edit of him tracked with Charli ex Chase “Huddy” Hudson’s song “All the Things I Hate About You” which is believed to be a diss track about Charli – where he calls Charli and “homie hopper” and alludes to her being a backstabber.

It would make sense that Landon would now connect with this track. Charli was just spotted getting cozy with a mystery man leaving Seth MacFarlanes’ holiday party . He has been identified as Alex Novian. At the time Charli clapped back saying she was just standing next to Alex and nothing was going on. But then a source claimed they saw Charli and Alex “all over each other” and the two even “left together.”

But fans are confused if Charli and Landon are still together or broken up. As hours after the source revealed what really went down at that holiday party and Charli canceled a live stream. Charli and Landon were spotted getting dinner together at the Hollywood hotspot Catch like nothing had happened, and Landon was seen wearing Charli’s sweatshirt – which could also have been his sweatshirt that he just got back.