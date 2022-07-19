Emilia Clarke Says She’s ‘Missing’ Parts Of Her Brain

Emilia Clarke just opened up about missing parts of her brain after suffering two aneurysms…

Emilia Clarke just opened up about her medical journey to BBC

She says she’s missing “quite a bit” of her brain after suffering two aneurysms in 2011 and 2013

Revealing its remarkable that she’s able to speak and live her life normally

Emilia got extremely candid about what she’s been through sharing QUOTE: “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable — it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions, I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”

Emilia looks at what she’s been through with a lighthearted approach while sitting down with BBC she joked saying QUOTE: “There’s quite a bit missing! Which always makes me laugh.” BUT she hasn’t always had such a positive outlook on what she’s gone through. In an essay she wrote for the New Yorker she explained: “In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug, I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job — my entire dream of what my life would be — centered on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost.”

Emilia has undergone two traumatic brain surgeries with difficult recoveries to get to where she is today. She’s thankfully been able to return to her career and is currently starring in The Seagull at London’s Harold Pinter Theater. In light of her experience she also created a charity, SameYou, to raise money for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes.