Britney Spears & Selena Gomez Get Emotional On Instagram

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez just got emotional about their friendship on Instagram!

Britney just gave Selena a VERY special shoutout on her instagram

She surprised Selena by posting a picture of her

And wrote a heartfelt message about their friendship in the caption

Britney chose a photo from one of Selena’s past photoshoots and wrote: She came to my wedding … the three most beautiful women in hollywood … @drewbarrymore, @parishilton 😍 … I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!! She told me “I just want you to be happy” three times.”

Britney continued her post writing: “It was so cool she was able to get to me and share her thoughts 💭… Although I’ve been forced to see people against my will my whole life … she was a beautiful surprise !!!” She then gave a special shout out to the work Selena is doing in the mental health community writing: “I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation … Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy.”

Selena responded to Britney in the comments writing:

“I’m speechless. Britney-you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!” Paris Hilton jumped in the comments as well adding: “Love you so much sis! 😍 You deserve the world🥰.”