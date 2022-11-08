Eminem is thankful after his overdose

Eminem is coming forward and addressing his 2007 overdose

This point in time was a hard expereince for him

But he is now emphasizing how grateful he is to be alive

Eminem was welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame where people came together to honor the rapper. During his speech, he asked his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers to cover her ears as he talked about a hard time in his life. His speech was referencing his 2007 overdose. Since his overdose, he explains how thankful he is for the experience. He started off by saying “I realize what an honor it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love, Music basically saved my life … I’ll keep this as painless as possible. I’m f–king stuttering and s–t. I’m probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons.”

Within the speech, he continues to talk about his overdose which almost took his life. Eminem says,“I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked,” Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f–king delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f–k it all up. Goddamn.”Hold on, I lost my motherf—ing spot. Paul, did I say, I said drugs were delicious, right? And finally, I [had] to really fight my way through man to try and breakthrough in this music, and I’m so honored and I’m so grateful that I’m even able to be up here doing hip-hop music, man because I love it so much.” he added.