Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy SPLIT!Jul 20
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy call it quits ahead of their 1 year anniversary!
- Chelsea Handler announced the news that she and Jo Koy have officially ended their relationship on Instagram!
- She shared a lengthy heartfelt message saying Jo “renewed” her faith in men, adding that she has “never been more optimistic for the future.”
- Fans are devastated by this news and she asked them to QUOTE: “please continue to root for both of us because you never know what life will bring.”
Chelsea wrote to Jo saying: “Jo- you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground.” She made it clear she’s optimistic about the future adding: “This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING.”
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgLTYspBBIn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link