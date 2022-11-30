Fans Think Nessa Barrett Misses Her Ex, Jaden Hossler!

Nessa Barrett just shared her unreleased song “I Miss You“, and her followers think the lyrics are about missing her ex Jaden Hossler. As the lyrics go: You don’t hold me like you used to…If you can’t look me in the eye when you say ‘I love you’, it’s a lie….Even when you’re here, I still feel alone…Where did you go? Where did you go?”

One follower commented on Nessa’s unreleased song post speculating that the song is about Nessa ruining her relationship with Jaden as they wrote, “Def about Jaden…she loved him but turned into a bad partner due to bpd…think it’s more self-reflection on how she failed to love him right.” And Nessa clapped back commenting with “nah.” She then tweeted more on the situation saying, “some people ruin my songs for me or invalidate my feelings and emotions” and also, “can we normalize not trying to interpret my music into something it’s not and just take my lyrics for what they are.”

Nessa and Jaden had a whirlwind almost year-long romance that came to a screeching halt in May, around the same time allegations spread that Jaden cheated on Nessa while on tour. Nessa just went public with her new boyfriend Harley Solomon, and despite fan backlash, Nessa says she’s happy for the first time in a while.