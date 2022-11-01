Gisele Bündchen is fine without Tom Brady

Since the divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is finalized

Sources are now sharing how Gisele has been post-split

And that she actually has been doing fine without him for quite some time

Following the divorce between NFL player Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, some news about the two has come forward. This past year has been a trying time for their marriage after Tom unretired to continue playing football. As Gisele navigates this time as she is no longer a married woman, sources are sharing it hasn’t been a super hard transition because she has been alone for quite some time. Gisele Bündchen is fine without Tom Brady and she navigates the next steps in her life.

A source is telling PEOPLE updates about Gisele following the official divorce of her and Tom. The source shares that, “Gisele is dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time,”. They continue to share information about the split saying it, “was hard at first” for her “but enough time has passed that she is settling in and has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself.” Her main focus is always going to be her children and “Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around,” the source says,”having them with her has helped her move ahead.”