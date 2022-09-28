Sources say Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ultimately grew apart

Another source has come forward giving insight into the hectic marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

This time around they’re sharing it isn’t due to his return to the NFL

But instead, their issues are due to them growing apart

There have been numerous people following the complicated marriage between Tom and Gisele. Another source has recently come forward to shed light on what is really occurring behind the scenes. The source told Page Six , “There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side. “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

In addition to the couple drifting apart, the source said that Tom and Gisele spent most of the summer living apart. But despite the separation, the two went on a vacation together with their children to the Bahamas but after the vacation, Gisele took her kids to their Costa Rica home for three weeks without Brady in attendance. There also happened to be an 11-day absence where Tom missed training camp back in August and the source did confirm that he used this time off to take his kids alone to the Bahamas without Gisele present.

The source also shared, “Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play if that is what he wants. There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”