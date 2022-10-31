Gisele Bündchen required to take course for divorce finalization

Gisele Bündchen is required to take a course for divorce finalization

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially divorced

In order for the divorce to be finalized she is required to take a “Parent Education and Family Stabilization course

That preps the parents and provides proper care during a time of change

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce specific measures had to be taken. In Florida, a law requires separating and divorcing parents to take a course. The course is meant and created to educate parents on how to deal with their children through these times. It also will teach Tom and Gisele the impacts divorce have on the children’s overall well-being. Both Tom and Gisele have two biological parents together 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian.

After 13 years of marriage, Gisele finally filed for divorce after going through marital issues with Tom and giving him ultimatums. When he initially retired it was to focus on his family as Gisele throughout the years has put her own modeling career on the back burner to focus on the children. But when Tom unretired it created tension between the couple and arguments arose. According to court documents Gisele made the decision to go down the road of divorce because she felt her marriage was “irretrievably broken”, Gisele also took to her Instagram story to make a post in honor of her kids which shared “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.”.