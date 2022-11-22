Julia Fox says she only dated Kanye to get him away from Kim

Julia Fox says she only dated Kanye to get him away from Kim. In one of Julia’s Tik Tok videos, she recently posted she shared some news about her past relationship with Kanye. In the clip she gave a 3-minute explanation in reference to a fan’s comment. It read, “I just wish you weren’t dating a violent misogynist and antisemite”, referencing Kanye.

Julia Fox’s response to the comment started off by saying how she dated Kanye for a reason. She says, “I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my god. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,’“Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me,’” Fox added. “And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do it. Julia then continues to add in saying that she loves the Kardashians and totally supports their business model. She adds ”When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their [Dash] stores, so I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim, Like, the big three. Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, those are my girls.”