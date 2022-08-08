Kanye West Celebrates Kim & Pete’s Split

Will Smith breaks silence on Chris Rock slap and issues apology

Will Smith posted a video to his Instagram for nearly the first time since Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

He addressed questions that the public has had for him regarding the incident

Smith issued apologies for Chris, Jada Pinkett Smith, fellow nominees, and more

Will Smith has posted a nearly 6 minute video to instagram answering questions regarding the Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars. The video began with the words, QUOTE “Its been a minute. Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work… You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer” Smith made it known that he’s taken some time to reflect on how he handled himself at the Academy Awards. As he answered questions he said, QUOTE “Chris I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here, whenever you want to talk”

In the video, not only did he apologize to Chris Rock, but he issued multiple apologies including Chris’ family, Will’s family, specifically his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, fellow nominees, Quest love. Immediately after the incident, fans were speculating whether or not Jada had told Will to go up to the stage and slap Chris. But Smith clarified for those asking, that QUOTE “Jada had nothing to do with it.” At the academy awards, Will Smith won Best Male Actor for his role in King Richard. Now in this video, he addressed his award saying QUOTE “To all my fellow nominees, this is a community… It’s like, I won because you voted for me and it breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment.’

“I’m sorry really isn’t sufficient”

As it stands, the academy has banned Will Smith from the next 10 years. According to the video, Chris is not ready to speak with Will quite yet. Smith said QUOTE “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”