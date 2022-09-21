Katy Perry doesn’t want a full time nanny to watch her kid

Katy Perry is taking motherhood super serious

She recently gave insight on why she doesn’t want to hire a full-time nanny to watch her first child

Without receiving full-time help, Katy needs more hands on deck to be attentive to her child while living her insanely busy life

Katy Perry was a guest on the podcast Smartless where she shared her hectic lifestyle and adjusting to life with her first child. She went on to say QUOTE, “I am working a lot, and I’ve always worked a lot. I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to. Therefore any day I get off, I’m just in mom mode. It doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at 6 o’clock and we’re gonna go and do breakfast. And yes, I have the no-sleep shakes, but I’m doing mom mode today.”

Her first child is now two years old as she welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom back in August of 2020. Katy shared, “She’s 2, so she’s at the point where she’s saying new words every day and the other day she was saying some words that I didn’t teach her, and I was like ‘Da-n it. That doesn’t feel good.’ Aside from Katy and her part-time nanny helping out, Katy’s husband and Daisy’s dad Orlando Bloom has been there to experience it all. Katy goes on to gush about Orlando saying “ Dad is the best”.