Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Romance Confirmed

An insider says they’re QUOTE: “having fun”

Dating rumors first started after an eyewitness claimed they saw Kendall & Bad Bunny making out at a club! They were also just spotted trying to dodge paparazzi after a double date night with the Biebers. An insider just revealed what’s going on between them telling People magazine QUOTE: “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” adds another source. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun.”

The insider also revealed WHY Kendall is attracted to him sharing QUOTE: “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.” Kendall was previously in an on again off again relationship with Devin Booker but they officially called it quits last year. At the time of their split rumors surfaced that Kendall was ready to take the next step in their relationship but Devin wanted to focus on his career.

As of right now neither Kendall or Bad Bunny have commented on the dating rumors! Bad Bunny’s fans haven’t exactly been shipping them on social media. BUT it does look like things could be heating up…