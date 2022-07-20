Celebrity News , Celebrity Relationships , Celebrity Scandals

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Are “Fully Back Together”

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker are fully back together after a brief split! 

 

  • Kendall & Devin are officially back on! 
  • A source confirmed to E News that they are “fully back together” 
  • They worked out their differences & want to make their relationship work! 

 

The insider described their brief split as a “rough patch” but explained the couple was able to work through it, saying QUOTE: “They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.” The source added: “They moved on and it’s going really well,”

Fans are not surprised to see Kendall & Devin back on! When their split was announced an insider told E news that they both hoped to QUOTE “make it work.”

 

