Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Are “Fully Back Together”

The insider described their brief split as a “rough patch” but explained the couple was able to work through it, saying QUOTE: “They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together.” The source added: “They moved on and it’s going really well,”
Fans are not surprised to see Kendall & Devin back on! When their split was announced an insider told E news that they both hoped to QUOTE “make it work.”
Jaden took to his Twitter to share “I love you & I miss you.” He didn’t tag anyone in his post but many fans are speculating it could be about Nessa. He also tweeted saying: “I really wanna say thank you forever to everyone in my life past present and future, I wouldn’t change anything that’s ever happened, pain hurts but it also changes people, allow yourself to see the impossible advantage of pain life is a staircase and i want to take on each step.”
Around the same time Nessa shared some interesting tweets herself! She tweeted out saying: “i’ll send you love bombs after the war” and “i’m sorry I’m not strong enough.” Which some fans believe reference what’s been going on with her and Jaden behind the scenes since their split!
Jaden and Nessa broke up after a year together. At the time of their split they told fans they were each going to focus on their careers, but cheating allegations quickly surfaced against Jaden. Since their split Nessa has been linked to her ex Josh Richards but both Jaden and Nessa’s current relationship status are unclear!
Amanda opened up about the intense audition process telling Backstage QUOTE: “Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth on the weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked—because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.’ I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life.”
Even though she was disappointed to lose out on the role to Ariana the process taught her a lot about her own talents. She explained QUOTE: “I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove, because ever since [Les Misérables], I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So, whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I’m finally prepared.”
Ariana will be starring as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and has shared with fans that getting this role was an absolute dream come true for her! Back when the news was announced she shared a behind the scenes photo of the moment she heard the news with fans on Instagram and simply captioned her post writing: “thank goodness.”
Priyanka explained that regardless of her own vocal talents a musical project is not in the cards for them. She told Variety QUOTE: “I love working with Nick so you’ll see things happen as the years unfold. But I’ll never sing with him.” She seemingly finds Nick’s talents intimidating as she added: “No chance. He’s a musical prodigy.”
While music isn’t in the cards for the couple they are currently working on a fashion collaboration with the UK brand Perfect Moment. Priyanka also told Variety that they’re also “definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together,” BUT she played coy on whether they’ll share the screen.
Right now the couple’s main focus is raising their daughter Malti who they had via surrogate back in January. Malti spent 100 days in the NICU before coming home in the spring. Nick previously opened up about becoming a father telling ET QUOTE: “It is certainly life changing, [Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.” He also revealed that he sings to his daughter saying: “I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful,”
Tristan Thompson has been seen partying in Greece with multiple women since the baby news became public. Many fans have been calling out his behavior worried about Khloe’s feelings, but she just subtly weighed in on Instagram. A fan account reposted the now viral video of Tristan holding hands with a mystery woman and wrote in the caption: “To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single.” They continued writing: “I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due.” Khloe gave this perspective her stamp of approval by liking the post!
Khloe also returned to posting on her profile after taking nearly a week off! She posted a series of photos of herself and her daughter True from their recent vacation and captioned the post writing: Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl.
While Khloe appears to be taking the highroad, fans think Kim just shared her thoughts on Tristan’s behavior with a series of cryptic posts. Kim took to her Instagram stories and shared multiple quotes including: “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see red flags.” And this quote from Dr. Seuss: “Life’s too short to wake up with regrets, so love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”
When asked about the drama between his former bandmates Liam replied saying: “So the fishing’s begun already, I see what you’re doing.” Instead of spilling any tea, Louis opted to reflect on the positive saying: “I’m immensely proud, as I know Liam is … of those days, obviously. It was an incredible thing to do, especially to do at such a young age. Amazing memories.”
Louis was then asked if it’s “annoying” to have to answer retroactive questions about the band. He explained that he’s “more than happy to talk about” his experience in One Direction, but not willing to dive into the drama because he’s unwilling to QUOTE: “stir some s–t up.”
Louis’ fellow bandmate Liam Payne took a different approach in an interview earlier this year. He called out Zayn saying QUOTE: “There are many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there are many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side.” He went on to allege that the boys didn’t always get along behind closed doors detailing one heated altercation saying QUOTE: “There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall. So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.’”
Fans are already obsessed with their relationship, and when asked what it’s like to have her personal life made so public Charli said QUOTE: “I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after.” A source officially confirmed their relationship back in June, telling ET at the time QUOTE: “Things are new between them, but they have a lot in common and are having a good time together.”
JLo announced their wedding news to fans in her newsletter! She wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” She continued saying: “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”
Chelsea wrote to Jo saying: “Jo- you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground.” She made it clear she’s optimistic about the future adding: “This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING.”
Armie recently made headlines for seemingly launching a new career as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands. It was reported that after the scandals broke he was cut off from his family’s massive oil fortune. It’s being reported that he’s now been spending the past few weeks with his family at Robert Downey Jr.’s home. Vanity Fair previously reported that Robert has beenfinancially supporting Armie throughout the scandal and even footed the bill for his six-month stay in a Florida rehab center.
Kendall shared a snap of her and Devin together before the wedding on her Instagram story. She cropped out their faces but Devin’s arm is draped around her in the photo. Kendall also shared several videos showing off her gown from inside her walk-in closet and Devin’s hand appears in frame for a split second, signaling that they got ready for the wedding together. She captioned one of her posts “Obsessed with my Dress last night,” and tagged her stylist.
Their wedding appearance comes AFTER they were caught taking a tropical vacation together, and spending 4th of July weekend together in the Hamptons. Many fans are convinced they’re officially back on after a very short lived breakup!
Multiple sources previously confirmed the breakup news. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the couple “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.” A source also told Page Six that they both were both focusing on their careers. Kendall and Devin never directly addressed the split rumors and appear to have overcome whatever issues previously pushed them apart!
Britney chose a photo from one of Selena’s past photoshoots and wrote: She came to my wedding … the three most beautiful women in hollywood … @drewbarrymore, @parishilton 😍 … I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!! She told me “I just want you to be happy” three times.”
Britney continued her post writing: “It was so cool she was able to get to me and share her thoughts 💭… Although I’ve been forced to see people against my will my whole life … she was a beautiful surprise !!!” She then gave a special shout out to the work Selena is doing in the mental health community writing: “I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation … Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy.”
Selena responded to Britney in the comments writing:
“I’m speechless. Britney-you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!” Paris Hilton jumped in the comments as well adding: “Love you so much sis! 😍 You deserve the world🥰.”
Emilia got extremely candid about what she’s been through sharing QUOTE: “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable — it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions, I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”
Emilia looks at what she’s been through with a lighthearted approach while sitting down with BBC she joked saying QUOTE: “There’s quite a bit missing! Which always makes me laugh.” BUT she hasn’t always had such a positive outlook on what she’s gone through. In an essay she wrote for the New Yorker she explained: “In my worst moments, I wanted to pull the plug, I asked the medical staff to let me die. My job — my entire dream of what my life would be — centered on language, on communication. Without that, I was lost.”
Emilia has undergone two traumatic brain surgeries with difficult recoveries to get to where she is today. She’s thankfully been able to return to her career and is currently starring in The Seagull at London’s Harold Pinter Theater. In light of her experience she also created a charity, SameYou, to raise money for people recovering from brain injuries and strokes.
Tristan’s trip to Greece comes just days after the news broke that he and Khloe Kardashian are expecting another baby together via surrogate! Tristan has been seen out partying with friends surrounded by women each night since he arrived. He was just spotted walking hand in hand through the streets of Mykonos with a mystery woman around 5 AM Sunday morning.
According to insiders their second child will be arriving soon. When the news first broke a source even told TMZ it was possible the baby had been born already. A rep for Khloe confirmed the news in a statement saying: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”
Multiple sources have confirmed that regardless of baby number two Khloe and Tristan will NOT be giving their relationship another shot. An insider told E News QUOTE: “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. “
A source revealed to People magazine that eloping in Vegas was NOT a spur of the moment decision! The insider shared they’d discussed eloping for a while now because they “didn’t want their wedding to be a spectacle.” JLo wrote to fans in her newsletter saying QUOTE: “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real … at very, very long last,” and she added that it was exactly what they wanted.
JLo wore two dresses for their big day. She first wore a sleeveless white dress with a classic boatneck neckline, revealing to fans that it was a QUOTE “dress from an old movie.” She shared QUOTE: “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.” She then changed into a white lace off-the-shoulder bridal gown from Zuhair Murad’s Spring Summer 2023 Bridal Collection for the actual ceremony!
JLo reflected on their marriage writing: “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.” A source told People magazine that the couple “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.” The source added that “they don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”
Addison’s been dealing with haters responding to all of her tweets with the word “job.” Trolls who tweet this to her are implying that she should get a real job instead of being an influencer! Addison just slammed the haters tweeting QUOTE: “He’s a 10 but he replies “Job” to peoples tweets.”
This isn’t the first time Addison has clapped back at haters suggesting she get a job. Back in February, she wrote, “Normalize blocking people. How are you gonna bully me and stress me out on my phone that I pay for?” and when someone replied telling her to get a job, she simply fired back,“I’m an industry plant I don’t need a job.”
Addison’s fans are always standing up for her pointing out that she has her own beauty line, a multi picture deal with Netflix, tons of brand deals, creates her own content, and now even has her own doll promoting body positivity… so she really has turned influencing into her full time job!
Chris explained WHY he’s “laser-focused” on finding the one saying QUOTE: “I mean, look, I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But…even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”
Chris has been single and focused on work for sometime now! He was last linked to Lily James back in 2020 after they were spotted having 2 cozy nights out in London. They never confirmed they were together and fans think it never went further than a few casual dates. They’re have been many wild rumors about Chris’ dating history, the celebrity gossip site Duexmoi recently shared a blind item that Chris may be dating a woman in Massachusetts that has kids, but based on his latest interview it seems pretty safe to assume that’s not the case!
The good news is while Chris searches for the one he has his best friend and cuddle partner Dodger the dog to keep him company!