Tristan Thompson Spotted With Mystery Woman As Khloe Prepares For Baby

Tristan Thompson was just spotted with a mystery woman as Khloe Kardashian prepares for baby number 2!

Tristan Thompson is currently vacationing in Greece

According to eyewitnesses he’s been out clubbing surrounded by women

He was just spotted holding hands with a mystery women after a night out

Tristan’s trip to Greece comes just days after the news broke that he and Khloe Kardashian are expecting another baby together via surrogate! Tristan has been seen out partying with friends surrounded by women each night since he arrived. He was just spotted walking hand in hand through the streets of Mykonos with a mystery woman around 5 AM Sunday morning.

According to insiders their second child will be arriving soon. When the news first broke a source even told TMZ it was possible the baby had been born already. A rep for Khloe confirmed the news in a statement saying: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Multiple sources have confirmed that regardless of baby number two Khloe and Tristan will NOT be giving their relationship another shot. An insider told E News QUOTE: “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. “