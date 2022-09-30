Kris Jenner is exhausted from Blac Chyna lawsuit

Kris Jenner is exhausted from Blac Chyna’s lawsuit

Kris Jenner is sharing how the lawsuit against Blac Chyna has made her feel

In an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashian’s Kris explains what’s been going on behind the scenes

And that ultimately at the end of the day she’s always going to have her family’s back despite allegations

Kris Jenner is revealing the details and impact the lawsuit against Blac Chyna has had on her and the family. In a new episode on The Kardashian Kris shared that she couldn’t be fully present as she welcomed Kylie Jenner’s new son because she had the defamation lawsuit against her son Robert Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna on her mind. Kris shared QUOTE, “It’s always so special spending time with Kylie, but we also have this trial looming over our head,” Kris said in a confessional. “Blac Chyna is suing myself, Khloe, Kylie, and Kim for defamation of character and interference of character.”

Momager Kris wanted to share the stance she’s been taking and how defensive she is over her family stating QUOTE, “As a mom, I’m very protective of my kids, and on top of that, it’s really draining. It’s emotionally, physically, and spiritually exhausting to be going through this. I can’t really say anything about it, I really don’t want to add to the drama but I want to take my mind off of it right now so I’m gonna spend some time with Kylie.” Since this interview, the jury had found the Kardashian family not guilty of defaming Chyna.