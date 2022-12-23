Landon Caught Moving On From Charli

Landon Barker Caught Moving On From Charli D’Amelio

Just as it looks like we have confirmation that Charli D’Amelio did cheat on her boyfriend Landon Barker with a guy she met at Seth MacFarlane’s holiday party – it looks like Landon is moving on – at least according to who he follows on Instagram.

Fans noticed that as soon as the news was spreading that the guy Charli was spotted getting cozy with – Alex Novian’s – friends seemed to confirm that Charli and Alex did in fact kiss at the holiday party they were spotted at – Landon recently followed what appears to be an NSFW Instagram account.

This account SexyMama686868 was one of the 516 accounts Landon was following. This was as the news was spreading with receipts that Charli cheated on Landon. But as soon as the tea page TeaToTalk reported on this new follow – London quickly unfollowed this account. So it is possible Landon saw he was caught with this suspicious follow, and quickly unfollowed the account.

Now two of the friends of the guy Charli was spotted with at the holiday party have come forward. They confirmed that Charli and Alex did more than stand next to each other, as Charli previously claimed. And they did kiss. As we report this neither Charli nor Landon have confirmed or denied what is or isn’t going on between them.