Lea Michele mocks people that claim she’s illiterate

Lea Michele is making fun of herself amid rumors saying she can’t read or write

As of recently, she joined Tik Tok where she is joking around about the claims

And is feeding fuel to the fire adding to the viral theories

Just a couple of days after she opened a Tik Tok account, actress and singer Lea Michele is having some fun with claims that are being made about her. It’s been said for many years that people believe Lea can’t read or write. This pay year numerous Tik Toks have gone viral of people sharing their experiences with Lea at book signings or other occurrences where they fed into the belief that she is illiterate.

Lea took to her tik tok to post a funny video in relation to the theories she can’t read or write. In the video the sound playing is a clip of Kim Kardashian crying as she says “Hey” where another person asks ‘how is it’ and Kim replies saying “it’s amazing but wait can you talk for a sec”. The text on top of the sound is “Calling Jonathan to read me the comments on my first Tik Tok”. This past month Lea also addressed the rumors in an interview with New York Times where she explained she was worried that replying to the claims would only make matters worse as she shared QUOTE “I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”