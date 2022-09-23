Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s relationship is getting more serious

After so much speculation it seems like Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are starting to become a couple

As of recently, the two have been speculated to be together

But sources are now coming forward the two are “the real deal”

There have been many curious people wondering about the relationship status between actor Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid. For quite some time people have been trying to figure out if the two are just friends or seeing each other. They’ve been spotted going out together and seemingly close. A source has come forward to ET stating, “Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They’ve been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they’re both happy.”

Earlier this month two were spotted together while attending events in New York for Fashion Week. Caught on camera were the two together who seemed to be flirty and just friends. A source came forward sharing “Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi.” Gigi Hadid’s father even gave statements to Daily Mail about the two where he shared “I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating — I believe they are just good friends. But I really don’t know.”