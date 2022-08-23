Meghan Markle Reveals Archie’s Nursery Caught On Fire

Meghan Markle Reveals Archie’s Nursery Caught On FireAug 23
Meghan Markle just shared the terrifying story of Archie’s nursery catching on fire…
- Meghan Markle just launched her new “Archetypes” podcast
- In the premiere episode she revealed that baby Archie’s nursery caught on fire during their 2019 South African tour
- She shared that it was their nanny’s split second decision to grab a snack before putting Archie down for his nap that saved his life
Meghan revealed that immediately after learning this terrifying news she and Harry had to make the difficult decision to continue on with their MANY pre scheduled engagements. Meghan noted that the incident serves as one just example of why she wants to share more “human” moments behind public figures, especially women, in her podcast series. Saying QUOTE: “So much, I think, optically—the focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels,” Adding “part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we’re put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break.”